Thai Trade Data Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - Thailand will on Wednesday release February data for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Imports are predicted to rise 19.0 percent on year, slowing from 20.5 percent in January. Exports are called higher by an annual 10.4 percent, up from 8.0 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at $1.5 billion following the $2.5 billion shortfall a month earlier.

Singapore will provide February numbers for consumer prices, with overall inflation tipped to 4ise 4.2 percent on year, up from 4.0 percent in January. Core CPI is expected to rise to 2.5 percent from 2.4 percent a month earlier.

Taiwan will see February figures for industrial production and retail sales; in January, industrial output was up 10.0 percent on year and retail sales climbed an annual 6.4 percent.