Thai Trade Data Scheduled For Friday

(RTTNews) - Thailand will on Friday release August numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a very light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Imports are expected to jump 33.0 percent, easing from 36.7 percent in July. Exports are called higher by 24.9 percent, up from 21.6 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at $3.90 billion after showing a shortfall of $3.61 billion a month earlier.

Finally, the markets in South Korea are closed until Monday for the Chuseok Thanksgiving Day holiday. The markets in Taiwan and China also are closed on Friday for the Mid-Autumn Festival.