Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
06.05.2022 01:40:06
Tokyo Consumer Prices Climb 2.5% On Year In April
(RTTNews) - Overall consumer prices in the Tokyo region were up 2.5 percent on year in April, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.
That topped expectations for an increase of 2.2 percent and was up from 1.3 percent in March.
On a monthly basis, overall inflation rose 0.4 percent.
Core CPI, which excludes the volatile costs of food, increased 1.9 percent on year - also exceeding forecasts for 1.8 percent and up from 0.8 percent in the previous month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen schließen tiefrot -- ATX und DAX schließen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unentschlossen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben im Donnerstagshandel nach. Die Wall Street erlitt am Donnerstag einen massiven Rückschlag nach der vorangegangenen Erholungsrally. In China und Hongkong zeigten sich die Börsen uneinheitlich.