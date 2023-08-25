Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
|
25.08.2023 01:40:02
Tokyo Inflation Climbs 2.9% On Year In August
(RTTNews) - Overall consumer prices in the Tokyo region of Japan were up 2.9 percent on year in August, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.
That was below expectations for an increase of 3.0 percent and was down from 3.2 percent in July.
Core CPI, which excludes the volatile costs of food, was up 2.8 percent on year. The was shy of forecasts for an increase of 2.9 percent and was down from 3.0 percent in the previous month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNotenbanker-Treffen sorgt für Vorsicht: Wall Street zum Handelsende mit Abgaben -- ATX und DAX schließen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Die Wall Street konnte ihre Gewinne nicht verteidigen und notierte im Minus. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt fielen nach einem stärkeren Start gegen Nachmittag unter die Nulllinie. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag hingegen aufwärts.