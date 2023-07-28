Tokyo Inflation Climbs 3.2% On Year In July

(RTTNews) - Overall consumer prices in the Tokyo region of Japan were up 3.2 percent on year in July, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 2.8 percent and was up from 3.1 percent in June.

Core CPI was up 3.0 percent on year, topping forecasts for 2.9 percent and easing from 3.2 percent in the previous month.