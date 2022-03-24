Tokyo Inflation Data Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Friday release March figures for consumer prices in the Tokyo region, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In February, overall inflation was up 1.0 percent on year and core CPI rose an annual 0.5 percent.

Singapore will release February numbers for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 0.9 percent on month and an increase of 6.3 percent on year. That follows the 10.7 percent monthly drop and the 2.0 percent yearly gain in January.

Taiwan will see March results for its consumer confidence index; in February, the index score was 73.19.

China will provide final Q4 figures for current account; in the three months prior, the current account surplus was $73.6 billion.