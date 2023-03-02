Tokyo Inflation Data Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Friday release February figures for consumer prices in the Tokyo region, highlighting a busy day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Overall inflation in Tokyo is expected to rise 4.2 percent on year, easing from 4.3 percent in January. Core CPI, which excludes volatile food costs, is called higher by an annual 3.3 percent - down from 4.3 percent in the previous month.

Japan also will see January unemployment data and February results for the services PMI from Jibun Bank. The jobless rate is called steady at 2.5 percent, with the jobs-to-applicant ratio expected to tick up to 1.36 from 1.35. The services PMI score is tipped to improve to 53.6 from 52.3 in January.

Australia will see January numbers for home loans, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 1.7 percent on month following the 5.7 percent drop in December.

Singapore will release January figures for retail sales; in December, sales were up 1.3 percent on month and 7.4 percent on year.

China will see February results for the services PMI from Caixin, with forecasts suggesting a score of 54.7 - up from 52.9 in January.