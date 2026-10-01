Tokyo Inflation Jumps To 2.7% Annually In September

(RTTNews) - Overall consumer prices in Japan were up 2.7 percent on year in September, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.

That was above expectations for an increase of 2.5 percent and was up from 1.9 percent in August.

Core CPI, which excludes the volatile costs of food, also climbed an annual 2.7 percent. That exceeded forecasts for a gain of 2.4 percent and was up from 1.8 percent in the previous month.