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28.08.2026 01:37:52
Tokyo Overall Consumer Prices Rise 1.9% On Year In August
(RTTNews) - Overall inflation in the Tokyo region of Japan rose 1.9 percent on year in August, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.
That was in line with expectations following the downwardly revised 1.8 percent annual increase in July (originally 2.0 percent).
Core CPI was up 1.8 percent on year, matching expectations and up from the downwardly revised 1.7 percent in the previous month (originally 1.9 percent).
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