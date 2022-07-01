Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
|
01.07.2022 01:51:32
Tokyo Overall Inflation Climbs 2.3% On Year In June
(RTTNews) - Overall consumer prices in Japan were up 2.3 percent on year in June, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.
That was in line with expectations and down from 2.4 percent in May.
On a monthly basis, overall consumer prices were up a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent.
Core CPI, which strips out volatile food prices, was up 2.1 percent on year - in line with expectations and up from 1.9 percent in the previous month.
