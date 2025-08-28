Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen

198,4692
 JPY
-0,3607
-0,18 %
JPY - GBP
29.08.2025 01:38:18

Tokyo Overall Inflation Climbs 2.6% On Year In August

(RTTNews) - Overall consumer prices in the Tokyo region of Japan - considered a leading indicator for the national trend - were up 2.6 percent on year in August, the Ministry of Communications and Internal Affairs said on Friday.

That was in line with expectations and down from 2.9 percent in July.

Core consumer prices - which strips out the volatiles costs of food - were up an annual 2.5 percent. That again was in line with expectations and down from 2.9 percent in the previous month.

Nach NVIDIA-Bilanz: ATX und DAX beenden Handel kaum bewegt -- Wall Street letztlich zurückaltend -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten am Donnerstag kaum Ausschläge. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich kraftlos. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte zeigen sich am Donnerstag uneinheitlich.
