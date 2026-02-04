|
04.02.2026 17:13:45
Treasury Announces Details Of Long-Term Securities Auctions
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department on Wednesday announced the details of this month's auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds.
The Treasury revealed plans to sell $58 billion worth of three-year notes, $42 billion worth of ten-year notes and $25 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.
The results of the three-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday, the results of the ten-year note auction will be announced next Wednesday and the results of the thirty-year bond auction will be announced next Thursday.
Last month, the Treasury sold $58 billion worth of three-year notes, $39 billion worth of ten-year notes and $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.
The three-year and ten-year note auctions attracted average demand, while the thirty-year bond auction attracted above average demand.
