Treasury Announces Details Of Long-Term Securities Auctions

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department on Thursday revealed the details of this month's auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds.

The Treasury announced plans to sell $58 billion worth of three-year notes, $39 billion worth of ten-year notes and $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.

The results of the three-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday, the results of the ten-year note auction will be announced next Wednesday and the results of the thirty-year bond auction will be announced next Thursday.

Last month, the Treasury sold $58 billion worth of three-year notes, $42 billion worth of ten-year notes and $25 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.

The three-year note auction attracted average demand, the ten-year note auction attracted below average demand and the thirty-year bond auction attracted well above average demand.

