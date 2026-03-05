|
Treasury Announces Details Of Long-Term Securities Auctions
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department on Thursday revealed the details of this month's auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds.
The Treasury announced plans to sell $58 billion worth of three-year notes, $39 billion worth of ten-year notes and $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.
The results of the three-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday, the results of the ten-year note auction will be announced next Wednesday and the results of the thirty-year bond auction will be announced next Thursday.
Last month, the Treasury sold $58 billion worth of three-year notes, $42 billion worth of ten-year notes and $25 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.
The three-year note auction attracted average demand, the ten-year note auction attracted below average demand and the thirty-year bond auction attracted well above average demand.
