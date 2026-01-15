|
15.01.2026 17:32:05
Treasury Announces Details Of Twenty-Year Bond Auction
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department on Thursday announced the details of this month's auction of twenty-year bonds.
The Treasury revealed plans to sell $13 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, with the results of the auction due to be announced next Wednesday.
Last month, the Treasury also sold $13 billion worth of twenty-year bond, attracting slightly above average demand.
The Treasury announced the results of this month's auction of $58 billion worth of three-year notes, $39 billion worth of ten-year notes and $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds earlier in the week.
The three-year and ten-year note auctions attracted average demand, while the thirty-year bond auction attracted above average demand.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWenig Bewegung zum Wochenausklang: US-Börsen schließen knapp unter Nulllinie -- ATX letztlich stabil -- DAX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kam nicht recht vom Fleck, während der Leitindex Verluste verzeichnete. Die Wall Street tendierte vor dem Wochenende minimal nach unten. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es abwärts.