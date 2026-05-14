|
14.05.2026 17:05:37
Treasury Announces Details Of Twenty-Year Bond Auction
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department on Thursday announced the details of this month's auction of twenty-year bonds.
The Treasury revealed plans to sell $16 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, with the results of the auction due to be announced next Wednesday.
Last month, the Treasury sold $13 billion worth of twenty-year bond, attracting slightly above average demand.
The Treasury announced the results of this month's auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds earlier this week, with all three auctions attracting below average demand.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEnttäuschung nach Trump-Xi-Gipfel: ATX geht deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt unter 24.000-Punkte-Marke -- Wall Street schwach -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende mit sehr negativer Tendenz. An der Wall Street geht es am Freitag nach unten. An den Börsen in Asien wurden am Freitag Verluste eingefahren.