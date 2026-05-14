Treasury Announces Details Of Twenty-Year Bond Auction

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department on Thursday announced the details of this month's auction of twenty-year bonds.

The Treasury revealed plans to sell $16 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, with the results of the auction due to be announced next Wednesday.

Last month, the Treasury sold $13 billion worth of twenty-year bond, attracting slightly above average demand.

The Treasury announced the results of this month's auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds earlier this week, with all three auctions attracting below average demand.