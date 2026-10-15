15.10.2026 17:04:07

Treasury Announces Details Of Twenty-Year Bond Auction

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department on Thursday announced the details of this month's auction of twenty-year bonds.

The Treasury revealed plans to sell $13 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, with the results of the auction due to be announced next Wednesday.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $13 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, attracting modestly below average demand.

The Treasury announced the results of this month's auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds last week.

The three-year note auction attracted average demand, while the ten-year note and thirty-year bond auctions attracted above average demand.

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