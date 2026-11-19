|
19.11.2026 17:53:07
Treasury Announces Details Of Two-Year, Five-Year & Seven-Year Note Auctions
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department on Thursday announced the details of this month's auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes.
The Treasury revealed plans to sell $69 billion worth of two-year notes, $70 billion worth of five-year notes and $44 billion worth of seven-year notes.
The results of the two-year note auction will be announced next Monday, the results of the five-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday and the results of the seven-year note auction will be announced next Wednesday.
Last month, the Treasury also sold $69 billion worth of two-year notes, $70 billion worth of five-year notes and $44 billion worth of seven-year notes.
The two-year and seven note auctions attracted slightly below average demand, while the five-year note auction attracted average demand.
On Wednesday, the Treasury announced the results of this month's auction of $16 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, revealing the sale attracted average demand.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSchwache Börsenstimmung drückt den ATX ins Minus -- DAX ebenfalls deutlich schwächer -- Kräftige Verluste an den Börsen in Asien - Nikkei schließt auf Siebenmonatstief
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verzeichnet Verluste. Auch am deutschen Markt prägen rote Vorzeichen das Bild. Asiens Börsen präsentierten sich am Freitag tiefrot.