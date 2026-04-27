Treasury Announces Results Of Two-Year, Five-Year Note Auctions

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department announced the results of this month's auctions of $69 billion worth of two-year notes and $70 billion worth of five-year notes on Monday.

The two-year note auction drew a high yield of 3.812 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.65.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $69 billion worth of two-year notes, drawing a high yield of 3.936 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.44.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous two-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.60.

Meanwhile, the five-year note auction drew a high yield of 3.955 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.33.

The Treasury also sold $70 billion worth of five-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 3.980 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.29.

The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.35.

On Tuesday, the Treasury is scheduled to announce the results of this month's auction of $44 billion worth of seven-year notes.