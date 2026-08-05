|
05.08.2026 16:25:11
Treasury Reveals Details Of Long-Term Securities Auctions
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department on Wednesday revealed the details of this month's auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds.
The Treasury announced plans to sell $58 billion worth of three-year notes, $42 billion worth of ten-year notes and $25 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.
The results of the three-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday, the results of the ten-year note auction will be announced next Wednesday and the results of the thirty-year bond auction will be announced next Thursday.
Last month, the Treasury sold $58 billion worth of three-year notes, $39 billion worth of ten-year notes and $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.
The three-year note auction attracted modestly below average demand, while the ten-year note and thirty-year bond auctions attracted above average demand.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZuversicht für Nahost-Konflikt: Dow mit neuem Rekord -- ATX stabil -- DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte zurückhaltend. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendiert dagegen fester. Der Dow erreicht ein neues Rekordhoch. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich am Mittwoch in Grün.