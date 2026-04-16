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16.04.2026 17:28:35
Treasury Reveals Details Of Twenty-Year Bond Auction
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department on Thursday announced the details of this month's auction of twenty-year bonds.
The Treasury revealed plans to sell $13 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, with the results of the auction due to be announced next Wednesday.
Last month, the Treasury also sold $13 billion worth of twenty-year bond, attracting above average demand.
The Treasury announced the results of this month's auction of $58 billion worth of three-year notes, $39 billion worth of ten-year notes and $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds last week.
The three-year note auction attracted above average demand, the ten-year note auction attracted below average demand and the thirty-year bond auction attracted average demand.
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