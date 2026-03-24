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24.03.2026 15:14:52

Turkey Capacity Utilization Lowest Since August 2020; Business Confidence Eases

(RTTNews) - Turkey's manufacturing capacity utilization rate decreased for the third straight month, while factory confidence remained less positive in March, figures from the central bank showed on Tuesday.

The capacity utilization rate dropped to 73.3 percent in March from 73.5 percent in the previous month. Moreover, this was the lowest level since August 2020.

The decline in March was mainly driven by weaker utilization in investment goods, which decreased to 69.5 percent from 70.1 percent. Similarly, capacity utilization for intermediate goods weakened to 74.7 percent from 74.9 percent.

The confidence indicator for the manufacturing industry fell to 101.0 in March from February's 11-month high of 104.1.

Output expectations over the next three months faded in March, with the corresponding index falling to 117 from 120.4. The index measuring current situation of total amount of orders dropped to 84.3 from 87.9. Data showed that the sub-index regarding general business situation also fell from 92.5 to 84.8.

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