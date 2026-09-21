Turkey Capacity Utilization Rises In September; Business Morale Falls To 5-month Low

(RTTNews) - Turkey's manufacturing capacity utilization rate increased in September, while factory confidence remained less positive for the third straight month, figures from the central bank showed on Monday.

The capacity utilization rate rose to 74.2 percent in September from 73.5 percent in August.

The growth in September was mainly driven by higher utilization of investment goods, which climbed to 73.1 percent from 69.7 percent. Capacity utilization for non-durable consumer goods also improved to 72.5 percent from 72.2 percent, while that for intermediate goods decreased to 74.5 percent from 74.7 percent.

The confidence indicator for the manufacturing sector eased to a 5-month low of 102.0 in September from 102.8 in August. Nonetheless, a score above 100 indicates an optimistic outlook.

Output expectations over the next three months weakened in September, with the corresponding index falling to 115.6 from 121.1 in August. Meanwhile, the index measuring the current situation of the total amount of orders rose to 87.8 from 84.8, and the employment expectations index strengthened to 104.4 from 103.3.