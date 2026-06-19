Turkey Capacity Utilization Rises To 1-year High; Business Confidence Strengthens

(RTTNews) - Turkey's manufacturing capacity utilization rate increased further in June to the highest level in one year, while factory confidence remained more positive, figures from the central bank showed on Friday.

The capacity utilization rate rose to 74.5 percent in June from 74.2 percent in the previous month. Moreover, this was the highest level since June 2025.

The rise in June was mainly driven by increased utilization of investment goods, which rose to 73.4 percent from 70.3 percent. Meanwhile, capacity utilization for consumer goods weakened to 71.8 percent from 72.7 percent.

The confidence indicator for the manufacturing industry climbed to a 4-month high of 103.5 in June from 103.3 in May.

Output expectations over the next three months brightened in June, with the corresponding index rising to 117.6 from 114.3. The index measuring the current situation of the total amount of orders increased to 88.4 from 87.5. Data showed that the sub-index regarding the general business situation also improved somewhat from 90.4 to 90.9.