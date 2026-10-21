Turkey Capacity Utilization Rises; Business Morale Weakest Since December 2024

(RTTNews) - Turkey's manufacturing capacity utilization increased further in October, while factory confidence turned negative and weakened to the lowest level in nearly two years, figures from the central bank showed on Wednesday.

The capacity utilization rate rose to 74.5 percent in October from 74.2 percent in September.

The growth in October was mainly driven by higher utilization of consumer goods, which climbed to 72.3 percent from 71.4 percent. Capacity utilization for non-durable consumer goods also improved to 73.1 percent from 72.5 percent, and that for investment goods rose to 73.4 percent from 73.1 percent.

The confidence indicator for the manufacturing sector weakened to a 22-month low of 99.8 in October from 102.0 in September. Any score below 100 indicates a pessimistic outlook.

Output expectations over the next three months eased notably in October, with the corresponding index falling to 107.0 from 115.5 in September. The index measuring the current situation of the total amount of orders dropped to 85.3 from 87.8, while the employment expectations index improved slightly to 104.5 from 104.4.