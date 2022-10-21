Turkey Consumer Confidence At 1-Year High

(RTTNews) - Turkey's consumer confidence improved to its highest level in twelve months, figures from the consumer tendency survey carried out by Turkstat and the central bank showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index rose to 76.2 in October from 72.4 in September.

The latest reading was the highest since October last year, when it was 76.8.

The indicator reflecting the assessment of the current financial situation of households rose to 57.5 in October 53.0 in September.

The index measuring the financial situation expectations over the next twelve months improved strongly to 76.2 from 71.4.

Consumers' view about the future general economic situation also strengthened to 77.9 from 74.0.

Consumers were more optimistic about spending money on durable goods over the next twelve months, as the respective index rose to 93.1 in October from 91.0 in September.