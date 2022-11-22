Turkey Consumer Confidence At 13-Month High

(RTTNews) - Turkey's consumer confidence rose for the fifth consecutive month in November, reaching its highest level in just over a year, figures from the consumer tendency survey carried out by Turkstat and the central bank showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index improved to 76.6 in November from 76.2 in October.

The latest reading was the highest since October last year, when it was 76.8.

The indicator reflecting the assessment of the current financial situation of households rose to 58.3 in November from 57.5 in October.

Meanwhile, the index measuring the financial situation expectations over the next twelve months dropped to 75.8 from 76.2.

Consumers' view about the future general economic situation improved somewhat to 80.5 from 77.9.

Consumers were less optimistic about spending money on durable goods over the next twelve months, as the respective index dropped to 91.9 in November from 93.1 in October.