Turkey Consumer Confidence At 5-Month High

(RTTNews) - Turkey's consumer confidence strengthened further in August to reach its highest level in five months, figures from the consumer tendency survey carried out by Turkstat and the central bank showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index rose to 72.2 in August from 68.0 in July.

Further, the latest reading was the highest since March, when it was 72.5.

The indicator reflecting the assessment of the current financial situation of households improved to 53.8 in August from 46.4 in July.

Similarly, the index measuring the financial situation expectations over the next twelve months rose to 72.2 from 67.2.

Consumers' view about the future general economic situation increased from 70.9 to 72.8.

Consumers were more optimistic about spending money on durable goods over the next twelve months, as the respective index rose to 89.8 in August from 87.7 in July.