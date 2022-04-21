Euro - Türkische Lira - Kurs (EUR - TRY)
|
21.04.2022 14:54:09
Turkey Consumer Confidence Deteriorates In April
(RTTNews) - Turkey consumer confidence deteriorated in April, the consumer tendency survey carried out in cooperation with the Turkish Statistical Institute and Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey showed Thursday.
The consumer confidence index fell to 67.3 in April from 72.5 in March. A score below 100 indicates that pessimists outnumber optimists.
All four components of the index weakened in April. Assessment of the current financial situation deteriorated, with the index falling to 49.1 from 54.4 in March. The index measuring the financial situation expectation over the next twelve months came in at 63.9, down from 69.9 a month ago. Similarly, consumers' view about the future general economic situation fell further in April, to 67.3 from 72.6.
Assessment on spending money on durable goods over the coming twelve months dropped to 88.8 from 93.3 in the previous month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg und Zinssorgen im Blick der Anleger: ATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tief im Minus -- US-Börsen schlussendlich in Rot -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Freitag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex stand ebenfalls unter Druck. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende schwächer. Die Börsen Asiens tendierten in verschiedene Richtungen.