Turkey Consumer Confidence Deteriorates In July
(RTTNews) - Turkish consumer sentiment deteriorated in July, a survey carried out in cooperation with the Turkish Statistical Institute and the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey showed Thursday.
The consumer confidence index fell to 80.1 in July from 85.1 in June. A similar lower score was last seen in March.
A reading below 100 signals a pessimistic outlook, while a score above 100 indicates optimism.
All components of the consumer confidence index except assessment on spending money on durable weakened in July.
The index measuring current financial situation of households fell to 64.5 from 69.1 in the previous month. Likewise, financial situation expectation over the coming year dropped to 79.2 from 85.8 a month ago.
Households' view about general economic situation over the coming twelve months weakened with the index falling to 82.2 in July from 92.7 last month. On the other hand, assessment on spending money on durable goods improved to 94.4 from 93.0 in June.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Zinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich -- ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kletterte am Freitag im Verlauf ins Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex nachgab. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten derweil uneinheitlich.