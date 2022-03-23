|
Turkey Consumer Confidence Improves In March
(RTTNews) - Turkish consumer confidence improved in March, survey results from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.
The consumer confidence index rose to 72.5 in March from 71.2 in February.
The survey was carried out in cooperation with the Turkish Statistical Institute and the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey.
The index showing the assessment of the present financial situation of households decreased to 54.4 in March from 55.2 in February.
Meanwhile, the measure for the financial situation expectation of households for the next 12 months rose to 69.9 in March from 68.3 in the previous month.
Likewise, the general economic situation expectation index increased to 72.6 in March from 71.7 in the prior month.
The index reflecting the assessment on spending money on durable goods over the next 12 months improved to 93.3 in March from 89.4 in February.
