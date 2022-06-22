Turkey Consumer Confidence Weakens In June

(RTTNews) - Turkey's consumer confidence weakened in June, figures from the consumer tendency survey carried out by Turkstat and the central bank showed on Wednesday.

The consumer confidence index fell to 63.4 in June from 67.6 in May.

A score below 100 indicates that pessimists outnumber optimists.

The indicator reflecting the assessment of the current financial situation decreased to 44.5 in June from 48.5 in May.

The index measuring the financial situation expectation over the next twelve months weakened to 59.9 from 66.5.

Consumers' view about the future general economic situation fell to 61.6 in June from 66.3.

The assessment on spending money on durable goods over the coming twelve months weakened with the index falling to 97.5 from 89.0 in the previous month.