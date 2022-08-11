Euro - Türkische Lira - Kurs (EUR - TRY)
|
11.08.2022 12:37:58
Turkey Current Account Deficit Narrows In June
(RTTNews) - Turkey's current account deficit narrowed notably in June, data from the central bank showed on Thursday.
The current account deficit narrowed to $3.458 billion in June from $6.568 billion in May. It was expected to drop to $3.40 billion.
The goods trade deficit decreased to $6.426 billion in June from $8.878 billion in May, and the shortfall on services fell from $5.630 to $2.402 billion.
There was a $4.294 billion surplus in the gold and energy excluded current account versus $1.931 billion in the corresponding month last year.
Under services, travel items recorded a net inflow of $2.728 billion in June.
Secondary income indicated a net outflow of $110 million, while the primary income deficit was $3.348.
The capital account was balanced in June, while the financial account registered a surplus of $2.486 billion.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- DAX zum Handelsende im Plus -- Börsen Asiens schließen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück. Der DAX stieg derweil. Vor dem Wochenende notieren die US-Börsen im Plus. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten am Freitag letztlich überwiegend zulegen.