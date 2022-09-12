Euro - Türkische Lira - Kurs (EUR - TRY)
Turkey Current Account Deficit Widens In July
(RTTNews) - Turkey's current account deficit increased at the start of the third quarter, data from the central bank showed on Monday.
The current account deficit widened to $4.010 billion in July from $3.492 billion in June.
The goods trade deficit rose to $9.308 billion in July from $6.385 billion in June, while the surplus on services grew to $5.778 billion from $3.952 billion.
There was a $3.737 billion surplus in the gold and energy excluded current account versus $3.124 billion in the corresponding month last year.
Under services, travel items recorded a net inflow of $4.090 billion in July.
The primary income balance showed a deficit of $559 million in July, decreased from $948 million a month ago.
Meanwhile, the second income turned to a surplus of $79 million from a shortfall of $111 million in the preceding month.
The capital account deficit stood at $17 million, while the financial account registered a surplus of $1.446 billion.
