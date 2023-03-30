Turkey Economic Confidence Falls To 3-Month Low

(RTTNews) - Turkey's economic sentiment decreased slightly in March to the lowest level in three months as morale declined in all sectors except manufacturing and services, survey results from the Turkish Statistical Institute in Ankara showed on Thursday.

The economic sentiment index dropped to 98.8 in March from 99.1 in February. The score was the lowest since December 2022.

Among components, the confidence index for the retail sector declined notably to 117.7 in March from 123.1 in the prior month, and the measure for construction fell to 88.5 from 89.8.

Data showed that the consumer confidence index weakened to 80.1 in March from 82.5 in the previous month.

Meanwhile, the sentiment index for the manufacturing sector strengthened to 104.1, and that in services rose to 116.8.