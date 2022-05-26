Turkey Economic Confidence Improves In May

(RTTNews) - Turkey's economic confidence improved in May, survey results from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.

The economic sentiment index rose to 96.7 in May from 94.7 in the previous month. The growth was driven by the rise in consumer, services and retail trade confidence indices.

The confidence in manufacturing industry fell to 107.0 in May, while the index for services advanced to 121.7.

The sentiment index in retail trade rose to 121.4, while that in construction fell to 81.6.

The consumer confidence index increased to 67.6 in May from 67.3 in the previous month.