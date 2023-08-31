Euro - Türkische Lira - Kurs (EUR - TRY)
31.08.2023
Turkey Economic Growth Eases To 3.8%
(RTTNews) - Turkey's economic growth eased slightly in the second quarter after accelerating in the previous quarter, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.
Gross domestic product advanced 3.8 percent year-over-year in the second quarter, following a 3.9 percent rise in the first quarter.
Among expenditure components, final consumption of resident households grew sharply by 15.6 percent over the year, and government final consumption and gross fixed capital formation increased by 5.3 percent and 5.1 percent, respectively.
On a quarterly basis, GDP rebounded strongly by 3.5 percent from the previous quarter, when it dropped by 0.1 percent.
