Euro - Türkische Lira

51,5230
 TRY
-0,3008
-0,58 %
02.03.2026 11:39:26

Turkey GDP Growth Eases To 3.4% In Q4

(RTTNews) - Turkey's economic growth moderated further in the final quarter of 2025, official data revealed Monday.

Gross domestic product posted an annual growth of 3.4 percent after rising 3.8 percent in the third quarter, the Turkish Statistical Institute said. The expected expansion was 3.5 percent.

Quarter-on-quarter, the economy grew 0.4 percent, slower than the 1.0 percent increase in the third quarter.

On the expenditure side, household consumption climbed 5.2 percent from last year, while government spending decreased 0.9 percent. Data showed that the increase in gross fixed capital formation was 5.4 percent. Net foreign demand was not favorable as exports of goods and services fell 0.3 percent amid a 4.9 percent increase in imports.

During the year 2025, overall GDP advanced 3.6 percent compared to the previous year.

13:17 Das Depot von Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025: Käufe, Verkäufe, Umschichtungen
07:20 Februar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.03.26 KW 9: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Februar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 9

Eskalation im Nahen Osten: ATX tiefrot -- DAX rutscht deutlich unter 25.000 Punkte -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Montag mit starken Verlusten. Auch der deutsche Leitindex befindet sich auf rotem Terrain. Die Märkte in Fernost schließen am Montag mehrheitlich im Minus.
