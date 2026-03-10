Euro - Türkische Lira

51,1770
 TRY
-0,0764
-0,15 %
10.03.2026 14:04:56

Turkey Industrial Output Falls 1.8% In January

(RTTNews) - Turkey's industrial production contracted for the second straight month in January, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported Tuesday.

Industrial output dropped 1.8 percent on a yearly basis in January, following a 2.1 percent decrease in December, which was the first fall in ten months.

Among sectors, mining and quarrying output logged a renewed fall of 2.8 percent, and manufacturing production continued to decline by 2.5 percent. On the other hand, output produced in the utility segment grew at a faster pace of 5.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 2.8 percent in January, marking the steepest drop in nine months, after a 1.2 percent growth in December.

Hoffnung auf baldiges Kriegsende: US-Börsen mit leichtem Plus -- ATX und DAX schließen kräftig im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich erholt
Anleger am heimischen sowie deutschen Aktienmarkt waren am Dienstag in Kauflaune. Die Wall Street zeigt sich ebenso fester. Die asiatischen Börsen legten am Dienstag zu.
