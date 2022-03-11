Turkey Industrial Production, Retail Sales Growth Eases

(RTTNews) - Turkey's industrial production and retail sales growth eased in January, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.

Industrial production increased 7.6 percent annually in January, after a 14.4 percent rise in December.

Among the sub-sectors, output in manufacturing gained 7.7 percent annually in January and that in mining and quarrying increased 8.3 percent. The electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index rose 5.6 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production dropped 2.4 percent in January, in contrast to the 1.7 percent increase in the prior month.

Another report from the statistical office showed that retail sales increased 7.9 percent yearly in January, after a 13.0 percent rise in December.

Non-food sales advanced 15.8 percent annually in January and sales of food, drinks and tobacco rose 0.5 percent.

Meanwhile, automotive fuel sales declined 0.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales declined 1.5 percent in January, following a 2.2 percent drop in the preceding month.