Turkey Inflation Eases To 29.73%, Lowest In Nearly 5 Years

(RTTNews) - Turkey's consumer price inflation moderated further in September to the lowest level in nearly five years, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.

Consumer price inflation slowed to 29.73 percent in September from 31.51 percent in August. The expected inflation rate was 30.3 percent. Moreover, this was the slowest inflation since November 2021.

The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 27.62 percent from 33.79 percent. Transportation charges were 35.10 percent higher, and housing costs grew 39.99 percent. Costs related to information and communication showed an increase of 26.51 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased at a stable rate of 1.84 percent.

Separate official data showed that producer price inflation softened to an 8-month low of 27.38 percent in September from 27.95 percent in August. Mining and quarrying prices alone grew 34.15 percent from last year, and manufacturing prices were 29.09 percent higher.

Monthly, producer prices rose 2.07 percent, slower than the 2.57 percent gain in August.