Turkey Inflation Eases To 31.75% In July

(RTTNews) - Turkey's consumer price inflation moderated in July to the lowest level in four months, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.

Consumer price inflation slowed to 31.75 percent in July from 32.11 percent in June. The expected inflation rate was 31.8 percent.

The annual price growth in housing and utilities eased to 40.32 percent from 45.14 percent. Inflation based on transportation softened to 30.83 percent from 31.15 percent. Meanwhile, food and non-alcoholic beverage inflation climbed to 37.53 percent from 35.45 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 1.78 percent versus a 0.99 percent increase in June.

Separate official data showed that producer price inflation softened to a 5-month low of 27.83 percent in July from 28.09 percent in June. Mining and quarrying prices alone grew 41.81 percent from last year, and manufacturing prices were 28.96 percent higher.

Monthly, producer prices rose 1.52 percent, slower than the 1.80 percent gain in June.