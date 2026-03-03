Turkey Inflation Rises To 4-month High In February

(RTTNews) - Turkey's consumer price inflation accelerated for the first time in twenty months in February, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Tuesday.

Consumer price inflation rose to 31.53 percent in February from 30.65 percent in January.

This was the highest rate since October 2025, when prices had risen 32.87 percent. The rate was forecast to increase to 31.55 percent.

Inflation based on prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated to 36.44 percent from 31.69 percent. The annual growth in health costs rose to 29.26 percent from 21.63 percent. Meanwhile, housing inflation moderated to 42.33 percent from 45.36 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 2.96 percent in February, following a 4.84 percent increase in the previous month.

Another report from the statistical office showed that producer price inflation rose 27.56 percent in February from 27.17 percent a month ago.

Prices of mining and quarrying climbed 31.88 percent, and manufacturing reported a 27.98 percent rise. Producer prices of electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning grew 22.53 percent and surged 37.22 percent for water supply.

Monthly, producer prices increased 2.43 percent in February, following a 2.67 percent rise in January.