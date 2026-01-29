Euro - Türkische Lira

51,5962
 TRY
-0,4089
-0,79 %
29.01.2026 11:40:46

Turkey Jobless Rate Falls To Record Low In December

(RTTNews) - Turkey's unemployment rate dropped notably to a series history low in December, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported Thursday.

The unemployment rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 7.7 percent in December from 8.5 percent in the previous month. Further, this was the lowest rate since the series began in 2005.

The number of people out of work declined 286,000 monthly to 2.74 million in December.

The number of employed declined by 42,000 to 32.7 million in December. The employment rate was 49.1 percent, unchanged since November.

The jobless rate among young people aged between 15 and 24 dropped to 14.1 percent from 15.2 percent in the previous month.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Freitag zu. An der Wall Street geht es abwärts. In Fernost wiesen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.
