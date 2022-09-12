Turkey Jobless Rate Lowest Since March 2018

(RTTNews) - Turkey's unemployment rate declined further in July to its lowest level in more than four years, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 10.1 percent in July from 10.4 percent in June.

In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 11.5 percent.

Moreover, this was the lowest unemployment rate since March 2018, when it was 10.0 percent.

The number of unemployed decreased by 113,000 to 3.445 million in July from 3.558 million in June.

Data also showed that the employment rate dropped to 47.3 percent in July from 47.6 percent in the prior month.