Turkey Jobless Rate Rises To 8.6%

(RTTNews) - Turkey's unemployment rate increased marginally in November, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 8.6 percent in November from 8.5 percent in the previous month.

The number of people out of work increased by 54,000 over the month to 3.98 million in November.

The number of employed increased by 75,000 to 32.73 million in November. The employment rate was 49.2 percent compared to 49.1 percent a month ago.

The jobless rate among young people aged between 15 and 24 remained stable at 15.4 percent.