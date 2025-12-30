Euro - Türkische Lira

50,5562
 TRY
0,0046
0,01 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
30.12.2025 11:53:33

Turkey Jobless Rate Rises To 8.6%

(RTTNews) - Turkey's unemployment rate increased marginally in November, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 8.6 percent in November from 8.5 percent in the previous month.

The number of people out of work increased by 54,000 over the month to 3.98 million in November.

The number of employed increased by 75,000 to 32.73 million in November. The employment rate was 49.2 percent compared to 49.1 percent a month ago.

The jobless rate among young people aged between 15 and 24 remained stable at 15.4 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

28.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 52: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
27.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 52
26.12.25 KW 52: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
26.12.25 KW 52: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
21.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Verkürzter Handel vor Silvester: ATX mit Rekordhoch -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht am Dienstag Gewinne. Der DAX präsentiert sich ebenfalls fester. Asiens Börsen fanden auch am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen