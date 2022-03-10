Turkey Jobless Rate Steady At 11.4%

(RTTNews) - Turkey's unemployment rate remained unchanged in January, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.

The unemployment rate held steady at a seasonally adjusted 11.4 percent in January.

The number of unemployed persons rose by 21,000 to 3.859 million in January.

The number of employed decreased by 43,000 to 29.91 million in January.

The employment rate declined to 46.5 percent in January from 46.7 percent in the prior month.

The labor force participation rate fell 0.1 percentage points to 52.6 percent in January.

The jobless rate among youth aged between 15 and 24 came in at 21.6 percent in January, unchanged from the previous month.