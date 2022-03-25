|
25.03.2022 12:38:12
Turkey Manufacturing Capacity Utilization Increases In March
(RTTNews) - Turkey's manufacturing capacity utilization rate increased in March, figures from the central bank showed on Friday.
The capacity utilization rate rose to 77.3 percent in March from 76.6 percent in February.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, the capacity utilization rate increased to 78.2 percent in March from 77.2 percent in the prior month.
Separate data from the central bank showed that the manufacturing confidence index fell to 108.5 in March from 109.8 in February.
Meanwhile, the seasonally adjusted manufacturing confidence index rose to 108.2 in March from 109.9 in the previous month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg weiter im Fokus: Wall Street letztlich uneins -- ATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Börsen in Asien schließen überwiegend tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten am Freitag zulegen. In den USA waren unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu beobachten. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche mehrheitlich tiefer.