Turkey Manufacturing Capacity Utilization Rises In April
(RTTNews) - Turkey's manufacturing capacity utilization rate rose in April, figures from the central bank showed on Monday.
The capacity utilization rate increased to 77.8 percent in April from 77.3 percent in March.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, the capacity utilization rate decreased marginally to 78.1 percent in April from 78.2 percent in the prior month.
Separate data from the central bank showed that the manufacturing confidence index rose to 109.7 in April from 108.5 in March.
The seasonally adjusted manufacturing confidence index fell to 107.7 in April from 108.2 in the previous month.
