Euro - Türkische Lira

51,0410
 TRY
-0,1322
-0,26 %
11.03.2026 09:34:33

Turkey Retail Sales Growth Strongest In 22 Months

(RTTNews) - Turkey's retail sales growth accelerated further in January to the highest level in nearly two years, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Wednesday.

The volume of retail sales climbed 18.8 percent on a yearly basis in January, faster than the 16.5 percent rise in December.

Moreover, this was the sharpest growth since March 2024, when sales had surged 20.1 percent.

The annual sales growth in non-food products, except automotive fuel, quickened to 26.4 percent from 20.2 percent, and that in textiles, clothing, and footwear improved to 14.9 percent from 6.6 percent. Meanwhile, the sales of food, beverages, and tobacco increased at a slower pace of 9.5 percent versus 10.2 percent a month ago.

Data also showed that online retail sales were 29.7 percent higher compared to a 17.4 percent growth seen in December.

Monthly, retail sales climbed 2.4 percent in January, following a 1.8 percent gain in the prior month.

18:14 Einblick ins Bridgewater-Depot: Die Top-Aktien aus dem vierten Quartal 2025
10.03.26 Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert die Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
09.03.26 Mehr NVIDIA im Portfolio: Diese Aktien hielt Fisher Asset Management im 4. Quartal 2025
09.03.26 Portfolio-Umbau im Q4: Diese US-Aktien kaufte die Schweizerische Nationalbank
08.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 10

ATX und DAX schließlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend fester
Der heimischen sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gingen mit Abschlägen in den Feierabend. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich mit negativen Vorzeichen. Die asiatischen Börsen zogen zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich an.
