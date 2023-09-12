Turkey Retail Sales Growth Strongest In 6 Months

(RTTNews) - Turkey's retail sales expanded at the fastest pace in six months in July, largely led by a surge in sales of non-food items, data from Turkstat showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales advanced 31.0 percent yearly in July, after a 29.3 percent increase in the previous month. Sales have been rising since July 2020.

Sales of non-food items, except automotive fuel, jumped 41.8 percent annually in July, and those of food, drinks, and tobacco gained 19.1 percent. Sales of automotive fuel grew by 17.0 percent.

Data showed that sales of electronic goods and furniture alone grew by 62.8 percent compared to last year.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 2.7 percent in July, after a 0.2 percent rise in the preceding month.